 

Fultondale mayor says recovery process ‘long road ahead’

Alabama

Fultondale, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Fultondale is still recovering from the F-3 tornado Monday night. Officials report one fatality and more than 30 people injured.

City Mayor Larry Holcomb says they are up to the task of putting the damage behind them.

“It lets them know that we care about them,” Holcomb said.

Neighborhoods, businesses, even hotels took significant damage from Monday’s storm. The roof of the Hampton Inn off Fulton Road sustained major damage. Management with the hotel says no one was hurt during the storm.

“You know, the citizens didn’t know. They were scared. They were frightened. Didn’t know what to do, which way to turn,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb says it will take time for the city to fully recover.

“There’s a long road ahead of us. And we have to stay on our toes and make sure that we get everybody accounted for,” Holcomb said.

Brian Hastings with Alabama Emergency Management says he can only imagine the pain the people of Fultondale are going through.

“Our hearts, our thoughts and prayers go out to those who suffered losses. Lost loved ones,” Hastings said.

Hastings says the next phase to recovery is assessing the damage. Right now, local management crews are searching the area for damage and will file reports. If they need help, he says the state will provide assistance.

“And ultimately, we are attentive to and trying to be responsive to the needs of the locals,” Hastings said.

Though it may take time, Mayor Holcomb says they will recover from the disaster together.

“Let them know that they’re not alone. And that we have their back and do everything we can to help them through this process and assist them the best way we can,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb says they are taking donations such as food, water, hygiene products to help those in need after Monday’s deadly storm.

