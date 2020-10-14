Fundraisers set up for Slocomb police officer hurt in crash

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The Slocomb community is coming together to support an officer injured after his semi-truck crashed into a tree off of Highway 87.

According to a GoFundMe placed to help the family, Officer Aaron Cook was working his mail route when his truck hit a tree, trapping him inside. The Elba Fire Department said they and the New Brockton Fire Department managed to rescue him, pulling him from the vehicle.

Cook suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to UAB for treatment. As of the latest update on the fundraiser, he was too swollen for surgery but was able to speak to his wife.

“He’s still not out of the woods yet,” online fundraiser organizer Amanda Dewald said. “Prayers are greatly appreciated. Kayla is on her way to be with him now and I will update as she lets me know More.

Aside from the GoFundme, another fundraiser will be organized, with details to be released Thursday.

If you want to donate ahead of time, you can visit any Friend Bank and donate to the please go to any Friend Bank and donate to the account listed as “Aaron Cook Medical Expense” account.