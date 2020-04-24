Gadsden Goodyear plant to close, waiting on union approval

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Goodyear manufacturing plant in Gadsden has announced they have reached an agreement with the United Steelworkers to permanently close.
A spokesperson for Goodyear told CBS 42 that the agreement is now subject for approval by the members of the local union.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
