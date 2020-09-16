Gadsden parents arrested after 2-month-old child found with 12 fractured ribs, broken wrist

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

(Etowah County Jail)

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Gadsden parents have been arrested after their 2-month-old child was found with 12 fractured ribs and a healing broken wrist.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Kylar Matthew Markley and 19-year-old McKayla Leigh Allen were arrested Sept. 3 and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Authorities say the Department of Human Resources was notified back in July that the 2-month-old child had quit breathing at a residence and was rushed to the hospital. The child was then taken to Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

It was at Children’s that the child was found to have 12 fractured ribs and a healing broken wrist that had been broken at least three different times. Both parents could not explain how the injuries occurred.

ECSO says the child is now in a safety plan and is “currently doing better.”

Markley and Allen were being at the Etowah County Jail on $50,000 bonds. They will now be supervised by ECSO.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 67°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 100% 68° 67°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 58°

Sunday

72° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
68°

68°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
68°

69°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
69°

70°

9 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

10 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

71°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

2 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
72°

72°

3 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

4 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

5 AM
Rain
100%
72°

73°

6 AM
Rain
90%
73°

73°

7 AM
Rain
90%
73°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

73°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
73°

73°

11 AM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
50%
74°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
40%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories