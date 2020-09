ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -- Two Gadsden parents have been arrested after their 2-month-old child was found with 12 fractured ribs and a healing broken wrist.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Kylar Matthew Markley and 19-year-old McKayla Leigh Allen were arrested Sept. 3 and charged with aggravated child abuse.