BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across Central Alabama experienced damage as storms brought strong winds and heavy flooding to the area Tuesday.
Hale County EMA reported at least 20 homes were damaged over the course of Tuesday’s storms.
by: Nicole Cook
Moundville building damage (Courtesy: Mike Goodall)