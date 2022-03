BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across Central Alabama experienced damage as strong winds and storms rolled through the area Wednesday.

Montevallo Fire Chief Brad Davis confirmed Brooke Hall sustained damage during Wednesday night’s storms. University officials are assessing campus damage and confirmed one person suffered a minor injury during the storms.

Damage to the roof Brooke Hall in Montevallo

Wind damage in Centre

Tree down in Adamsville

Tree down in Tuscaloosa

Limbs down in Tuscaloosa

Wind forces 18-wheeler into house near Joppa

Tree down on power line in Chilton County causing fire

Downed tree blocking road in Warrior

Limbs down in Tuscaloosa

