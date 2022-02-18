GALLERY: Suspected tornadoes, strong winds cause damage in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many areas across Central Alabama experienced significant damage as storms brought strong winds and tornadoes to the area Thursday.

In Adamsville, multiple tractor-trailers overturned as storms moved into the area. Trees and powerlines collapsed from the winds. The city reports that there were injuries from the storm.

In Leeds, a mobile home was split in half when a tree collapsed on top of it. A man was able to rescue a trapped woman from the home, saying that neighbors have to help neighbors in these situations.

On Pearson Avenue in Birmingham, a house received damage when a tree was knocked over from the severe weather.

