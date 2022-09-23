DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — All eastbound lanes on Highway 20 in Decatur are completely shut down due to a garbage truck fire, according to authorities.

The area affected is between Calvary and the interstate, the Decatur Police Department reports.

There were no injuries in the incident, but crews are expected to be on the scene for an unknown amount of time cleaning up the area.

(Decatur Police Dept.)

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route, or expect major delays until the scene is clear.

Authorities ask drivers to use extreme caution when driving in the area and to stay patient.