Gas leak reported at Seale Christian Academy

SEALE, Ala. (WRBL) – A gas leak has been reported at Seale Christian Academy on Old Seale Highway and US Highway 431 North.

The gas leak started around just before 11 a.m. according to Bob Franklin, the Director of the Russell County Emergency Management Agency.

Franklin first received reports about the leak at 10:49 a.m.

The school has been evacuated, with the 20 students and three faculty inside now safely outside the school. No other buildings in the area were affected by the leak, according to Franklin.

“We currently have the northbound lanes closed from the site to Old Seale Road where it intersects on the southside of Seale,” Franklin said, “the southbound lanes are being used for two-way traffic.”

At this time, work crews are repairing the leak but there is not an estimated time of completion.