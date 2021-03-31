 

"Gas Station Dope" banned in Alabama, being pulled from shelves

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The drug Tianeptine is now illegal and banned from Alabama stores. Marketed as a dietary supplement, the drug has been called “gas station dope.” Tianeptine sold under the brand names “ZaZa,” Pegasus,” and “Tianna” could be purchased in convenience stores across the State.

However, this month, the Alabama Department of Public Health classified the drug as a Schedule II Controlled Substance, making it illegal to sell or possess without a valid prescription.

“The effect of the drug is similar to that of opioids, including heroin, and results in powerful withdrawal sickness. The use of Tianeptine has resulted in overdoses and deaths in the State,” shared Jessica Ventiere, Lee County District Attorney Pro-Tem.

Continued sale or possession of this drug could result in criminal charges. Please alert your local law enforcement agency if you see the drug on local shelves in Alabama.

