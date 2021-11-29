Geneva man stabbed on Thanksgiving night, suspect missing

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday night, a Geneva man was stabbed by another man who is now missing, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

More News from WRBL

Thanksgiving night, after a possible argument and altercation, an unnamed victim was stabbed with a knife. The unnamed suspect was from out of state and knew the victim through family ties.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Helms is set to meet with Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams on Monday about the investigation and charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WDHN News for updates.