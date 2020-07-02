Georgetown man pleads guilty to making threats against Eufaula schools

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Georgetown man charged with making threats against a local school has pleaded guilty to those charges.

On Tuesday, Levi Calhoun III, 28, pleaded guilty in Federal Court to making threats against schools in Eufaula and conveying false information, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. and FBI Special Agent in Charge James Jewell.

According to court documents, on Nov. 7, 2018, Calhoun created a fake Facebook account and used it to spread several threats that someone would attack one or more schools in Eufaula and in Quitman County, Ga. schools with firearms and explosive devices.

When creating the fake social media account, Franklin said, Calhoun used images from another Facebook user causing him a great deal of distress when law enforcement contacted him to verify he was not actually making the threats. Fortunately, agents quickly traced the fake account back to Calhoun.

Calhoun is facing up to 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.