COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)— A 61-year-old Covington, Georgia man collided with a tractor near the intersection of state highways 134 and 189 in the Perry Store Community Sunday afternoon.

In the Jeep, a 5-year-old Georgia girl was killed. Three other passengers were transported to area hospitals, two reportedly in critical condition.

In many cases, GPS sends beach-bound traffic through the intersection in rural, Western Coffee County. It has been the scene of death and severe injuries over the years.

Nearby residents tell WDHN that they hope the Alabama Department of Transportation can do something to make that section of the roadway “less dangerous.”

The wreck remains under investigation by the Alabama Highway Patrol.

