Georgia: Greg McMichael won’t plead to hate crime in Arbery death

FILE – Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery’s parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, FIle)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The man who initiated the deadly chased that led to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery has reversed course and decided not to plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge.

A defense attorney for Greg McMichael announced the decision in a legal filing late Thursday in U.S. District Court. The filing says McMichael has elected to stand trial for a second time in Arbery’s 2020 killing.

McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, had planned to enter guilty pleas in court on Monday when a judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with stiff objections by Arbery’s parents.

The McMichaels and a neighbor were convicted of Arbery’s murder in November but still face federal charges.

Travis McMichael was to decide by Friday whether to move forward with a guilty plea.