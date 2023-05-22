CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Georgia man was killed Saturday night on Weiss Lake when the personal watercraft he was operating ran aground and struck a tree.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 19-year-old Daegen Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the Yamaha WaveRunner was injured during the crash and transported to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. The two were wearing a personal flotation device when the crash happened, which occurred in the Yellow Creek area of the lake.

Troopers with the ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.