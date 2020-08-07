Georgia man pleads guilty to federal charges involving Huntsville teen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Georgia man pleaded guilty on Friday to traveling across state lines with the intent to have sexual contact with a minor in Huntsville. Authorities credit an Uber driver with stopping the plan.

According to court documents, William Park Winston, 35, drove from Georgia for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl. He reserved an Airbnb in Huntsville and arranged for an Uber to take the girl from her home to him. The Uber driver became concerned and called 911.

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, along with Huntsville Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney R. Leann White and Mary Stuart Burrell are prosecuting the case.