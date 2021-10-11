Georgia men charged in killings of Alabama women

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — Two Georgia men are jailed on murder charges in the deaths of two half sisters killed in Alabama and dumped off a bridge last year.

News outlets report that 37-year-old Devon Lashawn Watts and 24-year-old Christopher Leedarius Pullen, both of Rome, Georgia, were booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Friday.

A third man, Desmond Brown, also is charged with murder and awaiting transfer to Alabama.

The three are accused in the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Vanita Richardson and 30-year-old Truvenia Campbell.

They were allegedly killed in a dispute over a wallet.