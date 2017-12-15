Getting ahead of a deadly curve

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — One local motorcycle group is taking steps to make sharp curves on U.S. Highway 80 safer.

Efforts by the group ABATE, American Bikers Active Toward Education, has increased since Richard Lee lost his life September 15 after hitting a concrete barricade, which launched him to the ground nearly 40 feet below.

“Anything that would save lives is going to be anything that’s worth looking into,” ABATE member Joey Rucker said.

ABATE’s goal is simple: protect motorcyclists.

“It could be our lives,” ABATE member Arthur Johnson said. “I travel that road all the time. The end goal is to save lives.”

For Johnson and Rucker, increasing the height of concrete walls is crucial.

“It is literally just waist high or a little over waist high so if you impact that, it’s actually going to propel you over the side,” Rucker said.

The two men have gotten around 800 signatures to increase the height of these walls and make them about five feet high.

“Any increase in height is going to be a measure toward what we’re trying to do, which is an injury rather than a death,” Rucker said.

Another problematic curve for drivers is just before the bridge between Phenix City and Columbus where drivers take a sharp turn just before the bridge toward the Alabama side.

The walls on that side and further down are regulation size but Johnson and Rucker would like to see them raised.

“We have as many rights as anybody on the road,” Rucker said. “We have no more privileges than anybody else on the road. There’s some circumstances that I think just need a little bit more attention and a little bit more height.”

Rucker told News 3 he’s had a few conversations with the Alabama Department of Transportation. He said the department has been receptive toward initiative, which is still in its early stages.