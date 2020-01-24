Glasgow released on bond for latest charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Local activist and pastor Kenneth Glasgow is now free from behind bars after getting bonds in charges he received last weekend.

In a bond hearing Thursday morning, Judge Benjamin Lewis signed orders granting bonds for Glasgow’s charges for possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, and tampering with evidence.

Dothan police arrested Glasgow, the president of The Ordinary People Society, on Blackshear Street when a traffic violation turned into a drug arrest after crack cocaine was reportedly found in his vehicle.

An official release stated that Glasgow bit an officer while trying to swallow the evidence, leading to the assault and tampering charges.

While he is out now, Glasgow could go back to jail should Lewis decide to approve a motion by the state to revoke Glasgow’s bond in a capital murder case. At this time, no order has been filed.