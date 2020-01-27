Gogue Performance Arts at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – As January comes to a close, the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University has new performances coming soon.

The Dorrance Dance will perform live on the Gogue Center stage on Jan. 31.

“Dorrance Dance is a fantastic tap dance group that has a lot of circles and twirls that literally turn dance on its head with performances seen all over the world,” said Jonathan Osborn, from the Gogue Performing Arts Center.

The Gogue is no stranger to famous acts visiting, with country stars Travis Tritt and Lyle Lovett coming to the stage on Feb. 5. Tickets are on sale online.