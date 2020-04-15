Gold’s Gym permanently closing all Alabama locations

(WIAT) — Due to the spread of COVID-19, Gold’s Gym is permanently closing all of its locations in Alabama.
The company previously announced, on March 16, that it would be temporarily closing all corporate-owned locations in the United States through March 31 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Gold’s Gym President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff, made the decision to offer free premium access for members and non-members across the U.S. through May 31. Additionally, the company is launching on-demand streaming video workouts.
The company says most locations are not actively monitoring phones. If you have any questions or concerns, click here.
