OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Goodwill Industries of Southern Rivers announced on Monday, in partnership with Legal Services Alabama, it would hold an expungement clinic at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperrell Parkway in Opelika, Alabama, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Goodwill Industries Southern Rivers, expungement is the legal procedure to abolish criminal records. This includes arrests that can be erased from public records.

Goodwill says the focal point of the clinic is to expunge certain charges and will not expunge convictions. The clinic is available to people charged with an offense in Alabama. To participate, Goodwill says that identification and proof of income are required.

Interested individuals can receive more information regarding the expungement clinic by visiting Goodwill Industries Southern Rivers’ website.