OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers is set to host a large hiring event featuring 200 plus job openings on Jan. 9.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperell Parkway from 10 a.m. to noon.

Goodwill says the event will include opportunities to speak with multiple employers from “some of the region’s top industries.” Employers such as East Alabama Health, Mando and Auburn City Schools will be present at the event.

Goodwill advises participants to arrive “dressed for success” and be “ready to interview with multiple copies of resumes in hand.” Attendees are also encouraged to visit Goodwill’s Career Centers to “take advantage” of the company’s free career readiness courses that includes resume building and interviewing skills.