Google announces grant for creation of a Rural Local Initiative in Alabama

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) -– Google announced today that it has provided a $50,000 grant to the Rural Local Initiatives Support Corporation for the creation of a Rural LISC Alabama chapter.

The Google Alabama Rural Works P3 Cohort will identify and train a diverse workforce, focusing on historically underrepresented populations in the state’s northern counties, and utilizing Northeast Alabama Community College as a hub for delivering short-term career technical tracks. Potential training tracks include Certified Production Technician, Engineering Technician, Industrial Systems Technology and more.

“Rural communities across the country face unique hurdles in finding solutions to workforce

challenges,” said Caitlin Cain, LISC Vice President and Rural Director in a press release. “And, with the demand for skilled talent in emerging technologies continuing to increase, the importance of preparing and upskilling the labor pool is critical.”

“We recognize the hurdles so many Alabamians, like countless others across the nation, face

and want to be part of the solution to ensure they are provided access to workforce training that

will move them and their communities forward,” said Yolanda Washington, GDC Program

Manager – Talent Pipeline.

Rural LISC, a national program designed to expand LISC outreach from urban cities to rural

communities, was established in 1995 and partners with over 140 rural organizations.