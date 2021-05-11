 

Gov. Ivey along with 19 other governors send letter to White House on Southern Border Crisis

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Kay Ivey (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — On Tuesday, Governor, Kay Ivey along with nineteen other state governors sent a joint letter to the White House regarding the American Southern Border.

In the joint letter, the governors call on President Biden and Vice President Harris to take action on the crisis at the southern border immediately.

The joint letter can be read below.

Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

When we have an unsecured and open southern border, Alabama is impacted, which is why I have joined 19 of my fellow governors in calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to take action immediately. In the first 100 days of the new administration, we have seen a surge in illegal crossings, and as a result, we run the risk of overly burdening state and local resources. Overwhelming authorities on the federal, state or local levels is not the answer. We not only need to take action for our own security, but also for those who are seeking a path to this country. I urge President Biden and Vice President Harris to take action to end this humanitarian crisis and secure our southern border.

Governor Kay Ivey

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 83° 63°

Wednesday

70° / 51°
Rain
Rain 86% 70° 51°

Thursday

64° / 49°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 64° 49°

Friday

75° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 75° 51°

Saturday

77° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 55°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 59°

Monday

84° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
83°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
81°

78°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

76°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
76°

74°

8 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
76%
74°

71°

9 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
62%
71°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

69°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
69°

66°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
66°

66°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
66°

66°

2 AM
Rain
62%
66°

66°

3 AM
Light Rain
65%
66°

66°

4 AM
Rain
60%
66°

65°

5 AM
Light Rain
70%
65°

64°

6 AM
Rain
84%
64°

64°

7 AM
Rain
86%
64°

65°

8 AM
Rain
72%
65°

66°

9 AM
Rain
73%
66°

66°

10 AM
Rain
77%
66°

67°

11 AM
Rain
76%
67°

69°

12 PM
Rain
65%
69°

69°

1 PM
Rain
62%
69°

68°

2 PM
Rain
64%
68°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories