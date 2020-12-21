 

 

Gov. Ivey attends SiO2 opening ceremony as COVID-19 vaccine vial production site launches

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Governor Kay Ivey attended the SiO2 Materials Science facility opening ceremony in Auburn. The new production center will specialize in the creation of specific coronavirus vaccine vials.

“This day marks an important moment for Alabama and for SiO2, whose high-tech vials will be used in the delivery of a vaccine that will help end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Ivey said. “The technical accomplishments of SiO2 demonstrate to the world the kind of highly innovative and groundbreaking work that is being done in Alabama.”

The vials are expected to revolutionize the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, especially the vaccine from Moderna, that recently received distribution permission from U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SiO2’s vials took more than 10 years to develop. The vials utilize a plastic container with a microscopic, pure glass coating on the inside, which the company says are ideal for storing biological drugs and vaccines because they will not crack, shatter, or break.

Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce Greg Canfield said that SiO2’s new production facility will help ensure that the nation will have enough vials and syringes to administer the coronavirus vaccines.

“SiO2’s innovative vials represent a key strategic advantage for federal agencies by enabling them to act rapidly to distribute a vaccine to counter the coronavirus,” Secretary Canfield said. “SiO2’s work will save many lives and help get our country’s economy back on track.”

