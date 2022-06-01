ALABAMA (WRBL) – A reward is being given out to an individual who helped bring escaped Alabama inmate Casey White to justice. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized a reward of $5,000 for the person who contributed information to law enforcement that aided in White’s capture.

On June 1, 2022, Gov. Ivey directed the Finance Department to issue the reward payment.

“Thanks to the good information from this citizen and the diligent work from law enforcement in Alabama all the way to Indiana, we were able to put the bad guy behind bars where he belongs,” said Gov. Ivey. “I look forward to justice being served.”

It appears other details about who the individual is or what information they contributed will remain unknown. Gov. Ivey’s office said the person has chosen to remain anonymous.

Gov. Ivey based her decision to distribute the reward on the recommendation of Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

(Credit: U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail, with the aide of corrections officer Vicky White (no relation) on April 29, 2022, and was captured in Evansville, Indiana on May 9, 2022, according to officials.

Officials said Vicky White shot herself in the head during the apprehension. She later died at an Evansville hospital.

At the time of his escape, White was awaiting a capital murder trial. He had been transferred to the Lauderdale County Jail after confessing to the murder of Connie Ridgeway. Prior to that he was serving a 75 year prison sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility for seven counts that included attempted murder and robbery.