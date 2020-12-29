Gov. Ivey awards over $1.5 million to law enforcement agencies to fight illegal drugs and related crimes

ALABAMA – Drug task forces across Alabama and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are getting a boost of money to help in the fight against illegal drugs and related crime in the state.

Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $204,306 apiece to seven regional drug task forces, with ALEA, who oversees the task forces, receiving the same amount as well.

The task forces were formed in 2018 and consist of officers from agencies in each region, which encompasses 8-12 counties.

When working for the task force, though, members have police powers in all regions.

The funds will be used to cover overtime and other operational/equipment expenses.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is making the money available from funds through the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gov. Ivey said Alabamians are indebted to the officers on the drug task forces.