Gov. Ivey: Beaches to close as Sally becomes hurricane in Gulf Coast

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an order that will temporarily close the beaches as Tropical Storm Sally was upgraded to Hurricane Sally Monday afternoon.

The order says beaches will close starting at 3 p.m. Monday. This includes all “sandy shoreline” touching the Gulf of Mexico. Privately and publicly owned beaches are all included.

