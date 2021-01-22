Gov. Ivey directs flags to fly at half-staff in honor of baseball icon Hank Aaron

FILE – In this May 17, 1970, file photo, Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron, center, who became the ninth player in Major League history to get 3,000 hits, kisses a baseball alongside Famer Stan Musial and Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, in Cincinnati. Bartholomay, the former Braves owner who moved the team from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, according to his daughter, Jamie. He was 91. Bartholomay sold the Braves to Ted Turner in 1976 but remained as chairman of the team’s board of directors until 2003, when he assumed an emeritus role. (AP Photo/Gene Smith, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The following is an unedited press release provided by the Office of Governor Kay Ivey:

“I am directing flags be flown at half-staff immediately to honor baseball Hall of Famer, Henry

Louis “Hank” Aaron, who passed away this morning, January 22, 2021.

A native of Mobile, Hammerin’ Hank set numerous home run records throughout his baseball

career, which ranged from the Negro Leagues to the Major Leagues. From his legendary career

to his civil rights activism, he inspired many young boys and girls to pursue their dreams and

pursue excellence in whatever they do. Alabama is incredibly proud of our native son, and his

legacy will forever be etched in history.

On behalf of the state of Alabama, I extend my deepest sympathies to Hank’s family, friends and

former teammates.

The flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset today.”