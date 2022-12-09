Eight child advocacy agencies in North Alabama have been awarded grants by Governor Kay Ivey. (Photo: Office of Governor Kay Ivey, Flickr)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Eight child advocacy agencies in North Alabama have been awarded grants by Governor Kay Ivey.

Gov. Ivey awarded a total of $1.6 million to eight different agencies across 10 different counties in North Alabama that help children who are victims of abuse and neglect. These grants are meant to help provide emotional support, security, and legal assistance to child victims and non-offending family members.

“Child abuse can leave victims with life-long scars, and it robs them of their innocence,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am thankful for these organizations and the professional assistance they provide to child victims along with their aid in seeing that abusers are prosecuted.”

The National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville, which supports victims in Dekalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties, will be receiving $571,074.

The Child Advocacy Center in Guntersville was awarded $137,520 to provide support for children in Marshall County.

The Dekalb County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. of Fort Payne will receive $258,316 to provide services for child victims.

The Jackson County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc. in Scottsboro has been awarded $110,016 to provide emotional and legal support for victims in the county.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Cherokee County in Centre will receive $133,853 to provide services for children in Cherokee County.

The Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center Inc. in Anniston was awarded $124,685 to provide support and legal services in Calhoun and Cleburne County.

Gadsden’s Jamie M. Barrie Center for Children Inc. will be getting $248,453 to support abused and neglected children in Etowah County.

Blount County Children’s Center in Oneonta is being awarded $50,049 to provide services and legal assistance for victims in Blount County.

“Childhood should be filled with good memories and enjoyment and not dark periods brought on by abuse and neglect,” Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA supports Gov. Ivey and these agencies who seek to assist these most vulnerable victims in recovering and rebuilding their lives.”

Funding for these grants is provided to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice, but ADECA administers the awards.