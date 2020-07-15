Gov. Ivey issues amended Safer at Home Order, mandates masks statewide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has amended the state’s Safer at Home Order and mandated Alabama residents wear masks across the state.

The change to state guidance comes as Governor Ivey delivered a joint press conference on July 15 with state health officer, Dr. Scott Harris.

The statewide mask mandate is her fourteenth supplemental emergency proclamation containing an amended Safer at Home Order. Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, according to the order.

The amended order extends until July 31 at 5 p.m.

Read the Amended Order below:

More information about wearing masks:

Proccceding With Caution: