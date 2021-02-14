 

Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of potential winter weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Out of an abundance for caution, Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the potential winter weather expected across Alabama over the next few days.

As the state braces for wintry icy weather, Gov. Ivey is preparing for all possibilities.

According to the State of Emergency proclamation, this winter storm, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of people and property within the state.

The State of Emergency goes into effect beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, for the following Alabama counties: Bibb, Blount, Choctaw, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, Alabama Emergency Management Agency and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are urging drivers to use caution when traveling on roadways and only drive if it’s an absolute necessity.

