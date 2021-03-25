 

Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency for 46 counties ahead of severe weather

Alabama

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to sign agreements Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 for two privately built prisons, despite lawmakers’ complaints about the pricetag and lack of public transparency and warnings from advocacy groups that such prisons won’t address chronic violence and severe staffing woes.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency for 46 counties in the state due to expected severe weather Thursday.

The ordinance will go into effect starting at 10 a.m. Thursday and last until further notice. The counties affected by this include:

  • Autauga
  • Bibb
  • Blount
  • Calhoun
  • Cherokee
  • Chilton
  • Choctaw
  • Clarke
  • Clay
  • Cleburne
  • Colbert
  • Coosa
  • Cullman
  • Dallas
  • DeKalb
  • Elmore
  • Etowah
  • Fayette
  • Franklin
  • Greene
  • Hale
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Lamar
  • Lauderdale
  • Lawrence
  • Limestone
  • Lowndes
  • Madison
  • Marengo
  • Marion
  • Marshall
  • Morgan
  • Perry
  • Pickens
  • Randolph
  • Shelby
  • St. Clair
  • Sumter
  • Talladega
  • Tallapoosa
  • Tuscaloosa
  • Walker
  • Washington
  • Wilcox
  • Winston

“Once again, Alabama finds herself facing the threat of severe weather,” Gov. Ivey said. ” I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of our state, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms. We will continue following this system and stand ready to provide any assistance we are able, should the need arise.”

Stay with CBS 42 as we continue to monitor potentially severe weather Thursday. Also, be sure to download the CBS 42 News App and stay Weather Aware!

Thursday

83° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 12% 83° 67°

Friday

74° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 79% 74° 65°

Saturday

85° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 85° 64°

Sunday

78° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 78° 51°

Monday

70° / 54°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 70° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 75° 61°

Wednesday

80° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
81°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
72°

70°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
70°

69°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
69°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
69°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

