Gov. Ivey meets with 102-year-old WWII veteran raising money for healthcare workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed World War II veteran Sidney Walton to the capitol Thursday morning.

The governor and Walton discussed several topics including Walton and Ivey’s father’s military service and the veteran’s fundraising campaign for nurses who have been working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world needs more Sidney Waltons, and I was glad to see him again today,” Ivey said. “It was a true honor to host Mr. Walton in my office and discuss both his and my father’s service to our great country. This man is a true patriot and an example for us all.”

Ivey also present Walton with an official Governor of Alabama challenge coin during their meeting.

Walton is traveling the country to help raise money for healthcare workers. After his visit to Alabama, he will be traveling to 13 more states. For more information on Walton’s journey and to donate, click here.