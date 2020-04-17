Gov. Ivey mobilizes Alabama National Guard to nursing homes in response to COVID-19

Alabama National Guard senior leaders stopped by the Alabama Department of Public Health to see the work our medical planning and logistics teams are doing in conjunction with civilian partners in the fight against #COVID19. Pictured, Jim Hawkins (right), Alabama inter-agency coordinator for the COVID-19 response, briefs Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon (left), ALNG adjutant general, and Col. Paul Stroud on the capabilities of the State of Alabama’s Unified Command Group in Montgomery Alabama, April. 9, 2020. (Army National Guard Photo by Army Sgt. William Frye)

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama National Guard has been mobilized to assist nursing homes in the state in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, specially trained and equipped teams of the Alabama National Guard will disinfect nursing homes that have residents and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Alabama National Guard is here to serve our citizens, and I’m glad Governor Ivey asked us to take on this important mission,” said Major General Sheryl E. Gordon, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. “Our specially trained soldiers are prepared to assist nursing homes as they fight the spread of COVID-19.”

The teams will also train staff on the techniques of donning and doffing personal protective equipment.

“Nursing homes have taken the threat of this virus seriously from the start. The Alabama National Guard team will provide a valuable service which will allow more time for the nursing home staff to focus on patient care,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The disinfection mission is part of the Alabama National Guard’s continues efforts to resond to COVID-19, officials say. Resources and need will dictate the number of teams, and the frequency of missions they will perform during this time.

Officials say the National Guard will continue to provide this service and support for the duration of the pandemic.