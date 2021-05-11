 

Gov. Ivey says don’t overreact, there’s no gas shortage in Alabama

Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asked Alabamians not to panic and use good judgment about filling up at the pump in the wake of a major fuel pipeline’s shutdown.

Ivey’s spokeswoman, Gina Maiola, said in an email that the governor spoke Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Energy about the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline in the wake of a recent cyberattack.

Maiola said Ivey was assured the pipeline would be operational in a few days. In the meantime, a shortage has not reached Alabama, and Ivey said an overreaction to the Colonial shutdown would only lead to a shortage.

“Be courteous, only fill up if you need to, and do not fill up multiple containers,” Maiola said. “Governor Ivey urges patience and common sense.”

Texas-based Colonial Pipeline supplies nearly half of the East Coast’s gasoline and jet fuel.

President Biden said Monday he was loosening restrictions on truck drivers to allow more fuel to be transported, to ensure driver’s aren’t impacted at the pump.

