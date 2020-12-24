Gov. Ivey shares favorite Christmas tradition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Ivey delivers a Christmas message to share her favorite tradition and wish all a “Merry Christmas!”
As she recants the biblical Christmas story of the babe in the manger, she defines what Christmas means to her as it does to many Alabamians.
While Christmas Eve is among us, what Christmas traditions do you plan on fulfilling?
