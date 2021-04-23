 

Gov. Ivey signs bill limiting transgender athletes into law

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 391 into law. The new law would ban transgender youth from participating in school sports of the gender with which they identify.

The bill was delivered to Gov. Ivey on Tuesday and she signed it into law late Friday afternoon. The governor’s office confirmed that she signed the bill but did provide further comment.

Rep. Scott Stadthagen, a Republican from Hartselle, sponsored the bill in the House. He said the purpose of the bill is to protect the integrity of girls’ sports.

The governors of both Tennessee and Mississippi signed similar bills into law in March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

