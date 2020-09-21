Gov. Ivey signs new executive order, establishes the Alabama STEM Council

Alabama

by: Yvonne Marshall

Posted:

Gov. Kay Ivey (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

ALABAMA (WRBL) – On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order creating the Alabama STEM Council. This council was unanimously voted in earlier this year but was stopped from continuing because of the events of COVID-19.

Governor Ivey appointed Dr. Neil Lamb as the chairman of the council and their first meeting will be held in 90 days.

Alabama is growing quickly into an advanced math, science, technology and engineering state. This means workers and teachers in these fields are needed to sustain Alabama’s growing economy. Teachers must develop skilled workers to meet the new job demands.

“Alabama has continued to grow into an advanced manufacturing, aerospace engineering and cybertechnology center of excellence and as a result, the demand for qualified labor in these sectors has skyrocketed,” Governor Ivey said. “The Alabama STEM Council will play a vital role in ensuring that our state’s future leaders have the opportunity to learn STEM-based skills that will help them transition into successful career pathways upon graduation.”

This executive order was met with high remarks from the Alabama education and local representatives.

“I’m extremely pleased the governor is taking the lead with the Executive Order to form the STEM Council,” Rep. Collins said. “Having the math and science experts from Alabama set high quality standards and guiding student growth in achievement will make a positive difference. Thank you, Governor Ivey, for prioritizing education!”

The new council will be crucial within K-12 education in teaching students the new basic requirements for college and jobs that will support and help develop Alabama’s economy.

