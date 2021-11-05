Gov. Ivey signs protections for unvaccinated workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed into law employment protections for workers who claim a religious or health reason for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Republican governor signed the legislation a day after it was approved by the Alabama Legislature.

The new law says state employers can’t fire workers for being unvaccinated against COVID-19 if the employee returns a new standardized state form to claim a religious, medical or moral exemption.

GOP-led states have turned to lawsuits and legislation to resist the federal vaccine requirements they call an infringement on personal liberties.

