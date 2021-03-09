 

 

Gov. Ivey to deploy National Guard to set up vaccination sites

Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey has activated the Alabama National Guard to set up mobile vaccination sites in rural Alabama.

The sites will be spread throughout at least 24 counties, rotating through the locations.

“As we continue ramping up our vaccine distribution efforts, the guardsmen will play a critical role in reaching folks in rural areas of Alabama,” Ivey said. “We want to use every tool in our toolkit so that we can get COVID-19 behind us once and for all. The Guard and Public Health will be working closely with county emergency management officials to determine the sites, and we will be sharing that information once it is finalized.”

The counties will be identified once the governor’s office has that information in hand. The National Guard will be able to field two mobile vaccination teams, each capable of administering 1,000 daily vaccinations per site.

The two teams will operate Monday through Thursday, making for a total of 8,000 doses a week. Both teams will be staffed by 55 people each.

“Please take advantage of this resource if you are able, but I continue urging patience as we continue working to get our hands on more supplies from the federal government,” Ivey said. “Folks, we can have hope, because, finally, we can see the end of COVID-19.”

