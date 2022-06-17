ALABAMA (WHNT) – The Yellowhammer State continues to shatter records in the job market.

Friday’s unemployment numbers showed May’s unemployment rate was a record-low 2.7%, down from 2.8% in April and 3.1% in May 2021. 61,621 Alabamians were unemployed in May, a new record low. For comparison, 63,184 were unemployed in April and 80,191 in May 2021.

Weekly earnings also shattered records – Alabamians averaged $1,004.65 in earnings each week in May, compared to $995.44 in April and $978.06 in May 2021.

Once more, we are seeing the resiliency of Alabama’s workforce. Yet again, we’re breaking records that were set only a month ago. We’re nearly a full percentage point below the nation’s unemployment rate, we’ve been consistently ranked as the having the lowest unemployment rate in the southeast, and our wages are growing at a remarkable pace. Gov. Kay Ivey

2.28 million Alabamians were part of the state’s civilian labor force in May, a record.

9,800 more jobs were filled in May, with the biggest gains in the professional and business sector (4,600), the construction sector (1,900), and the leisure and hospitality sector (1,900).

Between May 2021 and May 2022, 45,700 more jobs have been filled. Gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (8,300), professional and business services sector (7,700), and the construction sector (6,900).

Statewide, several North Alabama counties had some of the lowest county-level unemployment rates. Marshall County clocked in at 1.8%. The only county with a lower unemployment rate was Shelby County (1.6%). A four-way tie between Cullman, Elmore, Limestone, and Madison Counties rounded out the top three (1.9%).

All of the elements needed for positive economic growth continue to improve and are consistently breaking records. This prolonged growth bodes well for Alabama. More people have joined the labor force than at any other time this year, showing that people have confidence in their ability to find a job. More people are working, and fewer people are unemployed than ever before. I’d say these are all things to celebrate! Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington

Madison, which tied with Hoover, had the third-lowest city-level unemployment rate – 1.6%. Homewood and Trussville each had the second-lowest (1.5%), and Alabaster had the lowest (1.4%).

The highest unemployment rates across the state were in Wilcox County (8.5%), Lowndes and Perry Counties (5.9%), and Dallas County (5.4%). Selma reported an unemployment rate of 7%, with Prichard following at 5.4% and Gadsden at 3.8%.