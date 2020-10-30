Gov. Ivey’s and her ‘mini me’ meet up at Capitol

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fourth grader Cate McGriff was invited to the Capitol Friday to meet Gov. Kay Ivey, the inspiration behind her Halloween costume.

Cate and her family got a tour of the governor’s office and even got to stand up at the podium where Ivey gives her COVID-19 press conferences.

Gov. Ivey also showed Cate a photo from when she was an intern for then Gov. Lurleen Wallace and got to sit at the governor’s desk. The two recreated the photo with Cate behind the desk and Ivey to her right.

Check out some more photos from McGriff’s visit to the Capitol:

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 51°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 0% 67° 51°

Saturday

70° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 70° 56°

Sunday

74° / 40°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 74° 40°

Monday

62° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 40°

Tuesday

68° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 45°

Wednesday

71° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 50°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 74° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

7 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories