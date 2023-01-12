ALABAMA (WRBL) — Due to severe weather, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is issuing a state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties.

This impacts the following counties:

Autauga

Chambers

Coosa

Dallas

Elmore

Tallapoosa

Governor Ivey and state emergency officials will continue assessing whether the situation necessitates an expanded state of emergency.

Governor Ivey released the following statement regarding this:

“As severe weather continues impacting the state, I urge all Alabamians in its path to stay weather aware and to be safe. We have already seen parts of the state rattled by this severe weather system, which is why I have issued a state of emergency for six of our counties that were in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath. I – along with my partners at the Alabama EMA – will continue monitoring to determine if an expanded state of emergency is needed. I am ready to be a helping hand to local officials. Please continue using caution!”

– Governor Kay Ivey

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with any new information as it becomes available.