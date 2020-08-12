Gov. Kay Ivey awards $26M in COVID-19 relief funds for Alabama agriculture

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $26 million of the coronavirus relief fun for the Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program.

The funds directly help Alabama meat and vegetable farmers and processing facilities who struggle to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Agriculture has an economic impact of over $70 billion in the state of Alabama. I know firsthand how hard our farmers work each day, and they are without a doubt a major part of who we are in Alabama,” Ivey said. “Due to COVID-19, numerous farms and processing facilities have struggled to remain open and sell their products. Establishing the Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program is not only the right thing to do to protect our farmers, but it also key to stabilizing Alabama’s economy.”

The Alabama Agriculture Stabilization Program will be administered through the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) and will be allocated to the following:

$10.5 million for Direct payment business stabilization grants to cattle producers

$1.5 million for Meat Processing Plant Reimbursement program

$4 million for Poultry Farmer Stabilization Grant program

$500,000 for Catfish Processor Reimbursement Program

$500,000 for Fruit and Vegetable Processor Reimbursement program

$8 million for State Supplement CFAP Grant program

$1 million for Nursery Grower Reimbursement Program

“I want to thank Governor Ivey for her continued support of Alabama agriculture and for providing much-needed assistance to farmers and processors adversely effected by COVID-19,” Rick Pate, commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, said.

Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to respond to and mitigate COVID-19.

