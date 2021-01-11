Gov. Kay Ivey confirms plans to launch online COVID-19 vaccine registration, in addition to hotline

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

ALABAMA – Gov. Kay Ivey has confirmed the Alabama Department of Public Health will be launching an online portal for COVID-19 vaccine registration in the near future.

In a statement posted to Twitter Monday, Ivey acknowledged the large call volume the COVID-19 hotline is battling, saying more information will come once the portal is launched.

“My office & @ALPublicHealth are aware of the current high volume of calls to AL’s #COIVD19 vaccine hotline. We are working to improve our registration capabilities by creating an online portal in addition to the hotline. We’ll provide more info when that’s available. #alpolitics“ Gov. Kay Ivey

Until the portal is launched, Ivey stressed patience.

“In the meantime, we ask for the public’s patience & to only call the hotline if you are eligible. If you get a busy signal, please try calling again later. We need everyone’s help to make this work. Gov. Kay Ivey

ADPH said the COVID-19 vaccine hotline – (855) 566-5333 – reported more than 1.1 million calls the first day it was in operation, Friday, January 8.

Viewers continue to email and call News 19 reporting they are unable to schedule appointments due to either a busy signal or an inability to reach a person.

The hotline was started in response to an ADPH decision to expand the groups of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday, ADPH announced those 75 and older and first responders will be eligible for the vaccine, with appointments starting Monday, January 18. However, the expansion is not a move into Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.