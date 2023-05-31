ALABAMA (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey publicly “corrected” sports media giant ESPN after signing a bill that would regulate transgender students playing sports in public colleges and universities.

House Bill 261 was signed by Ivey on Tuesday, which states that students will be required to play only with their biological sex.

ESPN took to Twitter after this, with a caption that read, “Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Tuesday that will ban transgender women from playing on female sports teams in college. This expands the state’s existing ban on transgender athletes on K-12 sports teams.”

Four hours later, Ivey snapped back:

Let me fix that, @espn. *Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Tuesday that will ban biological MEN from playing on FEMALE sports teams in college.

HB 261 expands Alabama’s ban on transgender athletes on K-12 sports teams, HB 391, signed by Gov. Ivey in 2021, which prevents transgender youth from participating in school sports of the gender with which they identify.

When signing the added legislation on Tuesday, Ivey said, “Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls’ sports in Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement on Tuesday. “It’s about fairness, plain and simple.”