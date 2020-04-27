Gov. Kay Ivey likely announcing plan for reopening Alabama businesses sometime this week

Alabama

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A representative from Governor Kay Ivey’s office released a statement to WHNT News 19, saying the governor and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris were working over the weekend to firm up a timetable to reopen the state.

The spokesperson says we will probably hear an announcement on Tuesday as to how Alabama will “gradually phase in business.”

On Monday, she was reportedly on a conference call with President Donald Trump to talk about the coronavirus.

